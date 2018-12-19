West Sussex youth mental health support team nominated for national award

A mental health and wellbeing support team has received national recognition for its work with young people across West Sussex.

The Youth Emotional Support (YES) team was nominated as a finalist in this year’s Children and Young People Now awards, which celebrate the achievements of professionals who work with children and young people around the country.

The YES team

Team members Mark Oliver and Sue Paul attended a gala ceremony at the Hurlingham Club in London, where the service was runner-up in the mental health and wellbeing category.

Paul Marshall, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for children and young people, said: “I am delighted that the incredible work the YES team does to support young people has been recognised at this national awards ceremony.

“The team makes sure those who are struggling do not feel alone and get the help they need so they can work to overcome the issues they face.”

Run by West Sussex County Council and commissioned by West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Groups, the team provides a free support service for 11 to 18 year olds for everything from anxiousness, mood and relationship issues to self-injury and unhelpful thoughts.

Approximately 2,500 referrals were received last year for one-to-one and group support, with a community-based, young person-centred approach.

For more information on the service, visit the county council website

