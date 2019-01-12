West Sussex travel service’s donations will change transportation overseas

A Bognor Regis travel company is making a great difference in transportation for the less fortunate overseas.

The team at Woods Travel has donated the money to purchase a Tuk Tuk for the charity Extra Cover which provides essential transportation for children in the poorest rural areas of Sri Lanka.

Extra Cover supports 24 extremely remote village schools

The Tuk Tuks take them from their homes to the special education units and training centres.

Tina Shaw-Morton, joint managing director at Woods, said: “Extra Cover is a fantastic charity overseen by Matthew and Jill Hansford of Hansford Menswear, and Robert Easton of Brighton College.

“(It) was initially launched to construct new homes for victims of the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004.

“The charity then turned its attention to education, finding that there were many schools in need of essential supplies such as food, water, electricity, toilets, clothing and basic educational materials.

“Their mission is to help some of Sri Lanka’s poorest school children grow up with hope by providing these basic essentials for 24 extremely remote village schools in the southern rainforest area.

“As funds allow, they build extra classrooms, provide Tuk Tuk’s for home to school transport - particularly for the disabled children, install playground equipment, run tea and cinnamon-growing cooperatives, and oversee vocational schools.”

For more information on the charity visit https://www.extracover.org.uk/.