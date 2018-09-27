West Sussex leaders ‘thrilled’ to welcome Harry and Meghan

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for West Sussex has said she is ‘thrilled’ that the Duke and Duchess will be making their first visit to the region next Wednesday.

The visit, announced this morning, will see the Royal Party visit Edes House in Chichester’s West Street.

Mrs Susan Pyper, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex SUS-151021-133436003

Their Royal Highnesses will be shown a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence before visiting Bognor Regis to officially open the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper said: “We are all thrilled that the Duke and Duchess are making their first official visit to our vibrant county, starting in Chichester.

“I am looking forward to showing them both this very special document from our county archives. Please join me in giving them both the warmest of West Sussex welcomes as they arrive in our county for the first time.”

Lionel Barnard, chairman of West Sussex County Council added: “West Sussex County Council is very excited to hear that The Duke And Duchess of Sussex are coming to Chichester and Bognor Regis, starting with a visit to one of the many historic buildings we have in our county, followed by the opening of one of the latest developments. We hope this will be the first of many visits by the couple.”

Their Royal Highnesses will then depart from West Sussex and travel to Brighton and Hove in East Sussex.