Weather warning issued by Met Office for West Sussex

A Met Office warning has been issued for parts of West Sussex as heavy rain is on the way tomorrow (Friday June 7).

The warning is from 2pm until 11pm.

The area covered by the warning map includes Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, the west of Mid Sussex and up to the edge of Worthing.

The Met Office says: “Whilst some places will escape them, some heavy showers will break out during Friday afternoon and evening.

“Some of these showers will be quite prolonged, with a chance of occasional thunder.

“A few places may see 20mm rain falling within an hour and some spots may receive around 30mm rain in a couple of hours.

“Following a spell of rain earlier in the day, this may lead to spray and surface water flooding on some roads.”

The weekend is set to change, though, with plenty of sunshine.