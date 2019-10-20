Weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex

Sunny spells with some light showers are expected in Sussex this week.

Tomorrow (Monday), we can expect a largely dry day with sunny spells, the Met Office says, with just the risk of the odd light shower in the afternoon. The maximum temperature predicted is 15 degrees Celsius.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is some early morning fog, clearing to sunny spells.

It will be cloudier on Wednesday, the Met Office says, with showery outbreaks of rain, clearing to sunny spells on Thursday morning after any morning fog lifts.