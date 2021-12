Amanda Holden and other famous faces spotted in Bognor Regis pub

Can you help identify this man suspected of sexual assault in Bognor Regis?

News you can trust since 1872

Can you help identify this man suspected of sexual assault in Bognor Regis?

One homeless death in Arun in eight years

Advice from RSPB at Pagham after cases of avian flu nearby

Town council supports community bid to take over youth clubs

Empty Arun properties including one piled with food waste and bath full of faeces are turned back into habitable homes

Arundel Castle burglary: Hunt for man following £1million heist

Amanda Holden and other famous faces spotted in Bognor Regis pub

Temperature highs will be eight and drop to six tonight.

Sunny spells across Sussex today with a gentle breeze. Rain tonight from 6pm.