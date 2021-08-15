Sussex weather: Your forecast for Sunday, August 15

Sussex weather news

Eastbourne and Hastings are in for another sunny day with some cloud here and there too. There will be a bit of a breeze all afternoon.

Brighton has a mix of sunny spells with cloud.

Horsham will see the sun from 12pm-5pm and cloud lingering all day.

Worthing with see a mix of sun and cloud all day.

Chichester will be mainly cloudy with a chance of sunny spells from 1pm-4pm.