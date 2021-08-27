Sussex weather: your forecast for Friday, August 27

Chichester will start sunny changing to cloudy by late afternoon with a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 12, the Met Office said.

Worthing starts with sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late afternoon with a high of 21 and a low of 12.

Horsham will start with sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning, highs of 20 and lows of 12.

Brighton starts sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime with a peak of 21 before dropping to 13 overnight