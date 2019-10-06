Sussex weather: This is the forecast for next week

After a weather warning was issued over the weekend, this is what Sussex can expect in the next week.

There is likely to be rain on Monday in West Sussex with peak temperatures of 15 degrees in Worthing and Chichester, according to the Met Office.

But East Sussex is likely to be dry with only a 60 per cent chance of rain from 6pm onwards in Hastings.

There could be some midday showers with an 80 per cent chance of rain from 12pm to 2pm in Eastbourne and between 12pm and 1pm in Hastings, according to the Met Office.

The rest of the week is likely to be dry and mild with peak temperatures of 17 degrees in Worthing, Horsham and Hastings.

