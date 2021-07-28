Sussex weather: Forecast for Wednesday, July 28

Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today.

By Richard Gladstone
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 6:44 am

According to the Met Office showers will develop during the morning, these bringing a low risk of thunder.

The showers will then merge into longer spells of rain, which will likely become heavy and thundery.

It will be breezy with a fresh feel, especially along the south coas, the Met Office said.

Weather news

The maximum temperature is expected to be 22°C.

Showers will ease into the evening.

It will remain breezy but with clear spells overnight, the Met Office said.

The minimum temperature tonight is expected to be 12°C.

Met OfficeSussex