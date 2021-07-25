Sussex weather: Forecast for Sunday, July 25

It is going to be ‘rather cloudy’ today across the region with early rain predicted, according to the Met Office

There is some sunshine expected today before ‘heavy showers’ return tonight with potential thunder and ‘torrential downpours’.

The Met Office predict there will be ‘scattered showers and thunderstorms’ tonight which are gradually expected to fade.

West Sussex is expected to see thunder and lightning throughout periods of the day with highs of 20° and lows of 17°.