Weather warning for high winds and heavy rain

A waether warning has been issued for heavy rain and wind across Sussex tomorrow (Sunday, September 23).

The Met Office said there is likely to be flooding on some roads, as well as delays to train, ferry and air transport.

There also may be power cuts in some areas due to the high winds forecast.

The warning is from 7am to 3pm tomorrow.

Train operater Southern said train services are expected to be running with a 50mph speed restriction on its routes due to the adverse weather.

Network Rail is drafting in additional staff in place ready to respond to potential problems, Southern added.

They will also have specialist chainsaw trained teams ready to remove fallen trees and branches.

It is expected that some early morning trains may be altered or cancelled if any lines are found to be blocked by fallen or blown debris.

The Met Office said: “During Sunday a weather system is expected to track quickly eastwards across southern England, bringing a spell of persistent and at times heavy rain, as well as the potential for some strong winds.

“It now looks as if the heaviest and most persistent rainfall will be across parts of southern and south-east England where 10-20mm is expected and up to 30mm in a few spots.

“Following the rain, and with strong winds forecast, drains and culverts blocked by debris could mean impacts in places which would not normally be affected by these rainfall amounts.

“The west to northwesterly wind will also increase with gusts 35-45mph inland and locally 50-60mph near some exposed coasts.”

Tomorrow will be predictably chilly with a maximum temperature of 12°C.

Tonight (Saturday, September 22) the Met Office said it will be overcast with spells of rain or drizzle. The minimum temperature is expected to be 6°C.