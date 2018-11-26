Weather scales down Bognor Lights Switch-on event

Bognor Regis Town Council’s switch-on event was scaled down due to the ‘terrible’ weather on Saturday.

Much of the entertainment had to be cancelled if not able to be relocated to the railway station concourse.

The town council, on its events Facebook page, announced on Friday: “It is with great regret that we have had to take the decision to scale down and relocate the entertainment for tomorrow’s Switch-on Event.

“The weather forecast is terrible with there being a very high chance of rain for the entire day, so the elements of the event that can be accommodated undercover have been.”

The horse and carriage, lantern parade and countdown with cast of the pantomime had to be cancelled, but the lantern making continued as a ‘Make and Take’ in the theatre.

The entertainers and Santa’s Grotto was also relocated to the station concourse.

Molly Page. Bognor Regis lights Christmas switch-on 2018. Photos by Neil Cooper

Bognor mum Sandra Stankova said it had been disappointing for her daughters, Nikita and Sara (pictured below), to find that the planned Cinderella appearance had been cancelled, but said they still had a ‘happy time with friends they had invited to join them for the evening’.

Nikita, seven, and Sara, three. Bognor Regis lights Christmas switch-on 2018. Photos by Neil Cooper

Richie Rudd, five and Riley Rudd, seven. Bognor Regis lights Christmas switch-on 2018. Photos by Neil Cooper

The winter fairy. Bognor Regis lights Christmas switch-on 2018. Photos by Neil Cooper

