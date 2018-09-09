Weather: Cloudy but warm with sunny spells

Today’s sunshine is expected to give way to cloudier skies tomorrow with showers on Wednesday.

Monday is set to be dry and mild throughout Sussex at around 18 to 19 degrees towards mid-afternoon.

Sunny spells are expected in the morning with lighter cloud for most of the day.

Tuesday is predicted to be more overcast, particularly towards the west, with a ten per cent chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are finally expected to lead to showers on Wednesday. Rain is set to move from west to east, starting with showers in Chichester in the early morning, through to Eastbourne and Hastings in the afternoon.

The sun won’t have disappeared for the week though. Thursday and the weekend are set to be bright and dry.