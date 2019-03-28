Watch this huge explosion as the Littlehampton Coastguard dispose of bomb in East Preston

Littlehampton Coastguard has carried out a controlled explosion after finding an unexploded bomb on a beach.

In a Facebook post this morning (March 28), Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team said it was called to reports of ordnance on the beach in East Preston on Tuesday (March 26).

The unexploded ordnance SUS-190328-122530001

The bomb could not be reached initially due to the tide, said the post, but pictures were eventually sent to the bomb disposal team.

The disposal team were called out this morning and carried out a controlled explosion just off the coast.

The Facebook post advised: “Ordnance comes in all shapes, sizes, and looks. If you find an object on the beach you’re not sure of don’t touch it and always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. #999Coastguard.”