Watch the fire service respond to two boats in flames at Brighton Marina

Emergency services have responded to two boats on fire at Brighton Marina.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said three engines responded to a call at 2.43pm this afternoon.

Two boats on fire at Brighton Marina. Pic: Daniel Moon

Sussex Police and Shoreham Coastguard were also in attendance.

The fires were brought under control at 4.03pm, said the fire service spokesman, and the boats had been left with the owner.

The spokesman said there were no reports of anybody injured and the cause of the fires was still unknown.

A report from the scene said both boats had been 'destroyed'.

Boat in flames at Brighton Marina. Credit: Daniel Moon