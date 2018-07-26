Warning issued after body found at Lakeside Holiday Park

A warning about swimming in lakes and ponds during the heatwave has been issued after the body of a man was discovered yesterday.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was recovered from a lake at Lakeside Holiday Park yesterday.

Marvin Smith, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service training planning manager, put out a warning this morning.

He said: “Tragic news, thoughts with the family who have lost a loved one.

“Lakes and ponds look inviting in this period of extreme hot weather but they conceal many hidden dangers.

“They will be much colder than they seem, quickly affecting the ability to swim.”

Emergency services were called to the park

Mr Smith also praised the emergency services for their response.

He said: “Proud of the multi agency response and the work of our teams to rescue the man, very sad outcome for all involved.”

The company that owns Lakeside Holiday Park near Chichester has expressed ‘deepest symapthies’ after the incident.

