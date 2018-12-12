Walkers scared by inflatable ‘naked man’ at homes site

Campaigners fear ‘bizarre’ goings on at land earmarked for 400 homes could be scaring rare and protected birds.

Hanbury Limited has outline planning permission to build the homes on the site, in Pagham Road, Pagham, which is used by thousands of birds, including brent geese and lapwings.

Permission is subject to a survey of the birds, but people have reported hearing blank gunshots at the site, according to the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Sussex.

An inflatable figure has also been pictured at the site and has reportedly been startling dog walkers by rising suddenly into the air, arms waving, before sinking back down, according to the CPRE.

CPRE Sussex director Kia Trainor said: "It may sound rather comical but there is a very serious side to this because there is a clear policy requirement that any development so close to the boundary of Pagham Harbour Nature Reserve must not compromise the foraging of these protected birds.

"Without a proper survey which shows accurately how geese use this land to feed, any proposed mitigation lacks validity." Nigel Mundy, who runs Pagham Ponies rescue centre, said he had heard bangers ‘louder than any I have heard before’ being set off.

He added: "It really scared the horses because most of them are rescued and have undergone therapy."

Mr Mundy said after the bangers had stopped, the inflatable figure appeared and had ‘frightened the living daylights out of some of the dog walkers’.

"One lady told me she was walking at dusk and suddenly this thing stood up behind her and, because it is skin coloured, she thought it was a naked man about to attack her," he said.

Bird counter Jim Weston works alongside the Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) and said, as a result of the incidents there are currently few birds on the site.

However, last month, he recorded 2,380 brent geese, 400 lapwings, 43 curlews, 11 mute swans and 110 great black-backed gulls.

He said: "This is a very important site, especially for the brent geese because they have been coming here for the past 50 years."

Hanbury Limited was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.