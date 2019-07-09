Vulnerable woman goes missing from Butlin's

An 'extremely vulnerable' woman has gone missing while staying at Butlin's in Bognor Regis.

Alison Strudwick, 51, from Guildford has not been seen since about 2pm yesterday (Monday July 8).

She struggles to communicate, but does use public transport and may have travelled away from the town by bus or train.

She is white, 5', of medium build, with mousey brown shoulder-length hair. When she went missing, she was wearing a blue coat, mauve skirt and trainers.

Police have been searching the area overnight. If you see Alison please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 827 of 08/07. If you have seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, please report online or call 101.