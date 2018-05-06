Volunteers invited to help young people push their limits at Scouts

An organisation that helps over 450,000 young people in the UK enjoy new adventures, experience the outdoors, interact with others, gain confidence and have the opportunity to reach their full potential is putting out a call for adult volunteers.

A blend of fun, challenges and adventures, the Scouts movement was set up in 1907 by soldier, artist and free-thinker Robert Baden-Powell and is the UK’s largest mixed volunteer-led movement for young people.

Group Scout leader Tony Tunnell of 12th Chichester Scout Group said Scouting is ‘all about life skills’.

Tony said: “Scouts are a group of young people from different schools who come together to have fun and learn different things.

“It’s probably the outdoor adventure activities they are looking for: caving, climbing, lighting a fire. We try to broaden their horizons and give them a different outlook on life.”

Upcoming activities this term at the group range from ultimate tent pitching to kayaking, woodcraft and tie dying.

They include taking part in the Chichester Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge, a charity fund-raiser organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory and Chichester drop-in centre Cancerwise.

Now in its 63rd year, the Chichester 12th welcomes support with its endeavours.

Indeed, ‘the whole Scouting Association is looking for adult helpers’.

Tony said: “Chichester has three groups and all of our waiting lists are massive - I’ve got nearly 100 names on the waiting list.

“The need is there for more groups, but we can’t run more without more adult volunteers.”

Working alongside youth members, the Scouting movement’s thousands of adult volunteers take on a huge variety of roles and opportunities.

Tony said: “Scouting brings so much enjoyment to young people, but it also brings a lot of satisfaction to the adults who run it.

“It is and can be hard work, but you only need to get one or two that achieve something big in their Scouting time, in all sections, to make it worthwhile.

“‘Courage in all difficulties’ is one of the Scout laws. You push your limits, see how far you can go and then go a little bit further. If you do that and achieve, how good are you going to feel? On top of the world!”

To find out more, see Scouts.org.uk: “Enter your postcode and you’ll be directed to the key person in your area.”