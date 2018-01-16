Volunteers help surfers clean up East Wittering Beach

Surfers swapped their boards for litter picks on Saturday to clean up East Wittering Beach.

Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) organised the event and were helped by a small army of people.

Rob with young volunteers Isla Salamon and friend Plum Splude handing over a bucket with some of what they found

Rob Hills, local representative, said: “We had approximately 113 volunteers come along to help, which was amazing considering it was less that a week ago that the call for volunteers was put out.

“Some even came from as far as Petersfield and Farnham. We collected about 60 bags of rubbish, no one came back empty handed.

“A lot of the usual suspects were found, including nylon finishing line and netting, cotton bud sticks, bottle caps and wrappers. We also found a couple of lobster pots.”

The main aim of SAS is to reduce ocean plastics and local groups host regular beach cleans. Find out more at www.sas.org.uk