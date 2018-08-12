Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester marks another year of community support

Charities and community groups came together to attend Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester’s Annual General Meeting, and to help them celebrate another year of helping local organisations to thrive.

During the AGM, held at Yapton and Ford Village Hall, guests heard about the 135 organisations that VAAC have supported over the last year, including the £288,395 VAAC helped them to raise and the 424 new volunteers recruited. Some of the most common ways that VAAC has supported groups include: helping them to govern their organisation according to best practice, enabling them to plan effectively, enabling them to meet their legal obligations and enabling them to move towards being more financially secure.

Jenny Holmes from VAAC said: “It was great to see so many of our member organisations and we loved having them there to help us celebrate another great year at VAAC. We’ve worked hard this year, with some challenges, but the feedback from our members has been very positive and we look forward to helping even more groups thrive over the next year.”

Once the VAAC business part of the meeting was finished, Graeme Potter from West Sussex County Council Public Health gave an insightful presentation on Wellbeing, Resilience and Strength Based Approaches within the voluntary sector. This was very well received with attendees describing it as an ‘excellent presentation’ and ‘very informative’.

After this, lunch was served and people had a chance to network and chat with the other organisations that were present. VAAC was very pleased to have Cllr Stephen Reynolds, Bognor Regis Town Mayor; Eileen Lintill, Deputy Leader of Chichester District Council and Brian Knight, Chairman of Bersted Parish Council in attendance. Hilary Spencer, chief executive at VAAC, also took the opportunity to thank the funders ‘without whom we wouldn‘t be here’.