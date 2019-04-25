Visitors flock to Gaston Farm for Open Lambing

Every spring, the owners of Gaston Farm open their doors to the public so visitors of all ages can cuddle an orphan lamb, see chicks and ducks in the handling area and enjoy a free tractor ride and a cold beverage at the café.
Hundreds of visitors have been enjoying another season of open lambing at a family- run farm in Slindon.
