Vintage fashion returns to the catwalk at Goodwood Revival.

The glamourous looks of days gone by are brought to the stage at Revival by a globetrotter looking to embrace life.

Revival Fashion presented by Mastercard, situated in the heart of the Revival High Street, is a new area totally dedicated to vintage chic style. The Revival Theatre is the jewel in this crown and offers a story-infused fashion show with live music, models and dancers.

Models at the fashion show

This year's effort is called The High Flyer and showcases the styles of the '40s, '50s and '60s within the story of a young man that leaves London to explore the world.

The Revival Theatre will host the hugely popular Best Dressed competition on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

---

This year's Revival is the 20th anniversary of the event and takes place 7-9 September at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. If you are heading to Revival this weekend click here for a guide on what to expect.