Village church crowdfunds for pilgrim accommodation

An Apuldram church is raising funds to get itself ‘pilgrim ready’ along a route to Canterbury.

Crowdfunding has begun at the 12th century church in Apuldram with the help of The British Pilgrim Trust, a charity which is dedicated to bringing pilgrimage back to Britain.

So far the charity has raised £4,197 with a target of £9,091.

St Mary the Virgin church lies along a pilgrimage route known as the ‘old way’ and will be building new rooms to be slept in by passing pilgrims.

In a promotional video published alongside the campaign, the charity said: “British pilgrimage is on the rise, but there is one big problem – the lack of low-cost pilgrim accommodation.

“To solve this the British Pilgrimage Trust are working towards opening rural churches as pilgrim sleep spots along the ‘old way’ to Canterbury.”

For more information, visit: www.spacehive.com/stmarysapuldram