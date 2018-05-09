VIDEO: Student festival makes a splash in Bognor

The students behind Saturday’s Unite4Sight festival in Hotham Park have declared it a success.

“It went really well, it was amazing. We couldn’t have wished for anything better,” said team member Jodie Brazil.

“We made such a good impression for the charity and even people in the town centre were talking about the colour dance we had going on.”

The event, in aid of local charity 4Sight Vision Support, was hosted by University of Chichester students and featured a range of entertainment and performances.

Members of the 4Sight team with one of the pairs of demonstration glasses.

Dancing in the sunshine at the 4Sight Festival in Hotham Park.