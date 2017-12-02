VIDEO: Rocks fans pay tribute to legend Graeme

He was part of the fixtures and fittings at Bognor Regis Town FC - but the club and their fans are now mourning his death.

Graeme Bradford had been going to watch the Rocks since he was just a few months old, becoming ball boy and mascot - and was part of all the club's great occasions, including cup finals and promotion-winning matches.

Graeme Bradford

As reported, he died on November 24 aged 57 after a long illness. His funeral on December 12 will include a celebration of his life and be a chance for his Rocks family to say goodbye.

At Bognor's home game against Concord, Graeme was given the double honour of a minute's silence before the game and a minute's applause during it.

See both in our video, above.

RIP Graeme Bradford