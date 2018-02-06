VIDEO: Pride as fantastic Chichester students engage with mental wellbeing week

It was a week of quizzes, donated donuts and valuable lessons about mental health for Chichester Free School, students who raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Pupils organised a string of events last week, one of four charity weeks each year.

Students sold a number of delicious baked treats over the week to raise money for charity

Sian Williams, head of secondary, said: “It was fantastic, we are exceptionally proud.”

Throughout the week students organised food sales in aid of mental health charity Time to Change and Cancer Research UK. Supermarket giant Tesco donated 500 doughnuts for the cause.

Sian was pleased with how students took on board the idea of mental wellbeing: “For me the message is how proud we are and their maturity.

“One young man said ‘Time to Talk is really important and I am really pleased we are raising it, but it needs to be more than one day’.

“I think it is important mental wellbeing is talked about everywhere.”

School pastoral manager Alyson Ede said: “I have never had a group of students so attentive and engaged in such a topic and we had exceptionally mature and open conversations.

“Many of them felt able to share their own mental health problems with me, some even with the whole class.”

