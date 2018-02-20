Video: Jodie Kidd voices support for hospice fundraiser

Limited places are available on Chestnut Tree House Hospice's fundraising Inca Trail.

The trek will take place on November 1-10, 2019 and TV celebrity and patron of Chestnut Tree House, Jodie Kidd, has already signed up for this trip which promises to be demanding but also intensely rewarding.

The launch of the Inca Trail

The trek will take in the Inca Trail in Peru, journeying through the Sun Gate to the world famous lost city of Machu Picchu.

A Chestnut Tree House spokesman described how these types of fundraising trips can achieve in terms of supporting the hospice which currently helps more than 300 families across East and West Sussex and East Hampshire.

After the success of fundraising treks to China in 2015 and Cambodia in 2017 which raised a staggering £133,477 – equating to 19 days of care, Chestnut Tree House has teamed up with Global Adventure Challenges for their third expedition.

Chestnut Tree House is the only children’s hospice in Sussex and first opened in 2003. There is also a community team to care for families in their own homes.

For more on the Inca trip see the Chestnut Tree House Hospice website.