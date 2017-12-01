Video: Crowd delighted by visit from 'inspirational' Queen

Scores of people braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth as she visited the Chichester Festival Theatre (Thursday 30 November).

Among the crowd was Amber Beresford who said: "I've come to see the Queen because I've always wanted to see her in person. She's a real inspiration to me."

The Queen smiles as she visits the Chichester Festival Theatre

Her Royal Highness had first visited Canine Partners in Heyshott before heading to the Chichester Festival Theatre to watch a performance by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.

