VIDEO: Chichester City Ladies' FA Cup dream ends at hands of Liverpool

The dream is over - but what a run it was.

Liverpool Ladies of the top division of the Women's Super League proved too strong for the Green Army at Oaklands Park, but, cheered on by a crowd of more than 1,000 at Oaklands Park, Chi made them battle all the way.

For half an hour it was hard to tell who were the higher-placed team as Matt Wright's team matched their visitors. But two goals in five minutes from Rinsola Babajide and Ashley Hodson put the Reds in charge before half-time.

When they added a third early in the second half through Bethany England some might have worried how many Chi were going to lose by - but they dug in well and helped by some superlative saves by Sadie Wilson-Blakely they kept Liverpool from scoring again, and got forward for some chances of their own.

So it's Liverpool who go through to the last eight - while Chi can look back with pride on a run that ended in the biggest game in their history to date.

Well done Chi City Ladies ... you have done the city proud!

