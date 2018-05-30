VIDEO: Cheshire smiles, Alice and more at Hotham Park celebrations

Hotham Park was full of Cheshire smiles on Sunday as new sculptures were unveiled.

In 2016 and 2017 new Alice in Wonderland-themed wood carvings were added to Mad Hatter’s Copse, and more fantastic pieces were added at the weekend.

New sculptures have been added to the park every year since 2016

Money to fund the sculptures is raised each year at the Hotham Park Heritage Trust’s County Fair.

The chairman of Arun District Council, Alan Gammon, was on hand to unveil the new, accompanied by mayor of Bognor Regis, Stephen Reynolds.

Chainsaw carver Simon Groves made the sculptures and did a live demonstration.

Guests were also treated to a special performance of Alice in Wonderland.

One of the new sculptures unveiled on Sunday. Pictures: Neil Cooper

A spokesman for the park trust said: “Hotham Park Heritage Trust are thrilled we have been able to get the Bard and the Troubadour to perform their Alice in Wonderland production, this will be the first performance of a play in the park.”

Guests were kept on their toes with dances from the Suzanne Hill School of Dance.

Pictures and video: Neil Cooper