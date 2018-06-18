VIDEO: Bognor duo release World Cup song in memory of friend

A World Cup song video, filmed by two Bognor friends in memory of Alfie Morris, has now been released.

As reported in the Observer earlier this month, Chris Woolley and Dan Williams teamed up for the tribute in aid of Suicide Prevention Support.

Chris said: “Alfie was a great guy, a good friend and a loving son. When he took his own life in 2013 his family and friends were devastated, we asked ourselves did we see this coming, could we have done more? We don’t know what was going on in Alfie’s mind on that terrible night but we do know that the world lost a wonderful, much-loved human being.

“Every year since Alfie’s death his friends have organised a football match (Alfie was a talented footballer) in his memory.”

With 2018 marking the fifth anniversary of Alfie’s death and being a World Cup year, the duo said ‘we have decided to take this a bit further’ and raise some money for Suicide Prevention Support in Alfie’s name.

Dan wrote the football song, the video for which was filmed on June 9 at Bognor Regis Football Club.

The day also saw a host of other activities, all with the aim of collecting donations for SANE mental health.