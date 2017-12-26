VIDEO and REPORT: Moores are merrier at Christmas after Fontwell double

It was a Merry Moores Christmas at Fontwell.

Sussex’s best-known jump-racing family came away from the track with a Boxing Day double - showing again why their presence at the track can never be ignored.

Trainer Gary - top handler at Fontwell in the 16-17 season - and jockey son Jamie hit the jackpot twice on the day a large crowd poured into the venue in bright winter sunshine and went home slightly bedraggled after rain arrived and set in for the latter part of the fixture.

The Moores’ first success came in the JEB Homes Ltd Juvenile Hurdle, the second race of the afternoon, as Jamie rode 2/1 contender Aiguille Rouge to a four-length victory over 20/1 chance Spirit of Rome, with long-time leader and our tip Oxford Blu fourth.

The same father-and-son combination followed that with success in the Winner Plant And Access Handicap Hurdle as Knocknanuss, the 5/4 favourite, prevailed by seven lengths over Notre Ami.

There were a couple of wins for horses tipped on this website.

Bredon Hill Lad (7/2) took the Southern Cranes And Training Division Handicap Chase for Lucy and Sue Gardner, while Goring One, a horse very familiar to Fontwell race-goers, claimed the Lawrence Handicap Chase after going off at 5/2.

The action began with the Southern Cranes And Access Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, which saw Ben Hicks ride his first winner under rules to guide 6/4 favourite Oskar Denarius to the win for Cirencester trainer Jennifer Mason.

Another market leader, Hampshire trainer Chris Gordon’s Highway One O One, won the James Todd Novices’ Hurdle to justify an 8/11 starting price under young star of the saddle James Bowen.

Proceedings ended with trainer Jeremy Scott and rider Matt Griffiths claiming the Southern Contract Lifting Mares’ Handicap Hurdle with 7/2 shot Ellens Way.

It was Fontwell’s final fixture of 2017. They begin a new year of jumps action on Monday, January 8.

Connections celebrate Aiguille Rouge's win for Jamie and Gary Moore / Picture by Steve Bone

See pictures from Fontwell’s Boxing Day meeting in the Observer - out on Thursday as usual