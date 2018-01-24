Victorian care home could be turned into flats for the vulnerable

A former care home could be turned into emergency accommodation to house vulnerable people.

Plans to convert Aldwick Rest Home in Aldwick Road into 16 flats have been submitted to Arun District Council for consideration.

The large three-storey Victorian building currently hosts 22 bedrooms, but these would be changed into 16 self-contained apartments.

The application is being put in on behalf of Adur and Worthing councils.

For more details and to comment on the plans visit the Arun planning website and search BR/311/17/PL.