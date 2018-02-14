Valentine’s card for Chris Grayling shows Chichester’s love for Centurion Way

A giant Valentine’s Day card showing people’s love for a threatened path linking Chichester to Lavant was due to be delivered to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling today.

Campaigners fighting to protect Centurion Way were out in rain, sun, sleet and hail over the weekend collecting signatures.

On Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, Friends of Centurion Way members were due to travel up to London to deliver the card to Mr Grayling’s office.

One of those, Sarah Sharp, said: “We believe Centurion Way is well worth safeguarding and so do lots of others.

“We hope Chris Grayling will take notice as he will have the final decision.”

The historic path is a hugely popular walking and cycle route from the west of Chichester by Bishop Luffa School up to Lavant.

The southern part is in line for major re-routing to accommodate a southern access to 1,600 homes set to be built at Whitehouse Farm.

The Friends hope to hear tomorrow (Thursday) if they have been successful with an application to nominate Centurion Way as a community asset, giving it greater protection.

Full planning permission for the first 750 homes at Whitehouse Farm has stalled because of land disputes to the south of the site.