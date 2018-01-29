Vacant Waterloo Square building now on the market

An estate agent’s board on the former Monarch Amusements building, Waterloo Square, prompted excitement over the weekend.

The unit, which includes a ground floor 362 sq m open plan space, has been vacant for years and is now listed by Flude Commerical for let ‘by way of a new (effectively) full repairing and insuring lease for a term to be agreed at a commencing rent of £40,000 per annum exclusive’.

It adds: “Interested parties are advised to make their own enquiries to satisfy themselves in respect of planning issues.”

The development has already attracted speculation over what the site could be used for, including the regular contender - a Nandos.

