Urgent search for missing Chichester woman

Police are urgently searching for missing 42-year-old Carla.

Carla, 42, was last seen on Spitalfield Lane in Chichester, heading towards the city centre, around 7.20pm on Sunday (October 24).

She is described as 5' 7" tall, of large build, with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. When last seen she was wearing a pink top, black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the side and black shoes. She was also carrying a black handbag.

She is thought to still be in the Chichester area or heading towards Bognor.