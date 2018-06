Use of The Arcade has been prohibited on two Sundays due to emergency work.

A notice, published on Friday, said the closures are due to ‘urgent repairs to gutting above arcade to repair water ingress’ by MC Property Maintence.

A closure took place between 5.30am and 9.30am last Sunday and will be repeated again this coming Sunday.

Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and it is expected the work will be completed this Sunday, June 17.