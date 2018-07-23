UPDATE: Tractor ‘destroyed’ in Colworth fire

Firefighters are still at the scene of a fire in Colworth, where a trailer carrying around ten tonnes of straw is still alight.

Crews from Chichester and Bognor arrived at the blaze in Colworth Lane to find the trailer and a tractor ‘well alight’ after a call out at 12.10pm.

The tractor was ‘completely destroyed’ but has now been extinguished, along with a small field fire, West Sussex Fire and Rescue service has confirmed.

Two fire engines and two 4x4 fire vehicles are still on scene, with a jet and water carrier being used to fight the flames.

More to follow.