UPDATE: Police called to ‘medical emergency’ in Somerley

Emergency services were called to a ‘medical emergency’ in Somerley yesterday evening (May 5).

Police said officers were called to an address in the village, near Bridham, to assist paramedics at about 4pm.

Police at the scene

The Air Ambulance was also called and landed in a nearby field.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a medical emergency yesterday at an address in Birdham where we assisted South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“The incident itself is still under investigation.”

Yesterday officers said no-one was in danger.

The Air Ambulance also attended

