UPDATE: Man dies following ‘medical incident’ in Somerley

A man has died after being found with serious head injuries at a property in Somerley.

Emergency services - including the Air Ambulance - were called to a ‘medical incident’ at a home in Bell Lane on Saturday (May 5).

Officers have released more information today (May 7) confirming a man was found at the scene with serious head injuries.

The Air Ambulance helicopter landed in a nearby field and several paramedics also attended at 4.10pm.

Police said the man died from his injuries an-hour-and-a-half after being discovered.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out but the death is not being treated as suspicious, a police spokesman said.

The coroner’s officer has been informed.