UPDATE: Emergency services at Butlin’s Bognor Regis

Firefighters attended Butlin’s in Bognor Regis due to a chemical spillage earlier this morning (Saturday, April 21).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service first received reports of the incident just after 9am.

Part of the site was evacuated as emergency services continued to investigate.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters first received calls about the incident just after 9am today.

He said: “There was a spillage of a cleaning chemical in a plant room and we cordoned off and evacuated the building as a precaution.

“Two breathing apparatus were used and it was later established that there was no risk of further spread. A contact cleaning company has been sent out and we have scaled down the operation.”

The Ocean Hotel at Butlin’s has now fully re-opened with guests able to access their rooms.