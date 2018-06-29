UPDATE: Bus collides with Chichester shop

A bus collided with a shop in South Street last night, damaging the building.

Police said officers were called to the incident at around 5pm yesterday (June 28) following reports of the vehicle colliding with Russell and Bromley.

The damage to Russell and Bromley

The building was damaged however there were no injuries and the road was blocked for around 40 minutes, a police spokesman added.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in an incident at about 5pm yesterday when it collided with the premises of Russell & Bromley.

“Our immediate concerns were for the welfare of the passengers and our driver, with no injuries reported.

“Safety is our highest priority and we are assisting police with their inquiries into the incident as well as carrying out our own investigation into the circumstances.”

Russell and Bromley have been approached for comment.