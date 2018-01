Roads are now clear after one lane of the A27 was closed following a collision.

Officers were called at 7.05am this morning to the incident.

Originally reported as having taken place at the Boxgrove roundabout, police later confirmed it happened on the A27 between Tangmere and Fontwell.

The collision involved a silver Volvo but did not cause serious injuries, police say.

One lane was closed for a while, but was cleared at 8.23am.