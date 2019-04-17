Unmanned boat washes up on Selsey beach

An unmanned boat washed up on the shore of a Selsey beach yesterday (Tuesday April 16).

Crews from Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team attended the boat, which was partly submerged, at around 9am.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said the vessel had no connection to any missing person and that there is no concern for anyone's welfare.

Once they arrived teams tied a rope to the boat allowing the team to pull the vessel as far up the beach as they could. A new rope was secured to the vessel and it was tied off and secured.

"Arrangements are being made for the vessel to be removed from the beach. Thank you to the crew of the Lifeboat for their assistance this morning.

