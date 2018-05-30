University students organise fundraising festival for 4Sight

A group of students from Chichester University hosted a show-stopping music festival in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, in aid of 4Sight Vision Support.

On Saturday, May 5, the one-off festival that the students called ‘Unite4Sight’ took over Hotham Park to raise awareness and money for the West Sussex charity.

The university students raised an impressive total of £700 for 4Sight Vision Support.

There was a variety of different music and dance acts each hour, ensuring that there was something for all kinds of visitors to enjoy.

4Sight Vision Support helps people living with sight loss by giving guidance, advice and support from the point of diagnosis and then onwards

The charity supports people across West Sussex through the delivery of vital services.

These services include one to one and over the phone support, local drop ins, home visits and clubs, such as technology workshops and many more.

The Unite4Sight team said they were ‘extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with an amazing charity.’

This is the third year that university students fundraised throughout the year by putting on quiz nights, crowdfunding and getting local business to sponsor the event.

This task is all part of the students final year project.

Anna Sherwood, community fundraiser at 4Sight Vision Support, said: “We’re glad the University chose to partner with us again, as these events are a great way for people to get to know more about 4Sight Vision Support and the vital work that we do in the community.The Unite4Sight team worked tirelessly over the last eight months to put on the event, so a big thank you goes to them”

The money raised will make a big positive difference in the lives of people living with sight loss in West Sussex by providing not only both support and advice but also advocacy and training that will improve their quality of life.

4Sight Vision Support provides services to improve health and wellbeing, promote independence and prevent social isolation of those suffering from sight loss. They work closely together to provide information, advice and practical support to anyone with sight impairment, carers, families and other organisations.

The charity relies on fundraising, events, donations, legacies and other activities to the meet the annual costs involved in running 4Sight Vision Support.

For more information on the charity visit www.4sight.org.uk.