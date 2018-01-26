‘Unexpected challenges’ impact A259 cycle route scheme

‘Unexpected challenges’ have arisen during work to create the £2m A259 Bognor Regis to Littlehampton cycle and pedestrian route.

Despite this, a county council spokesman said ‘significant progress’ has been made and ‘everything possible is being done to minimise the knock-on effect’ for the project which began back in August.

They added: “Although extensive surveys were carried out before the project started, fibre-optic cables have been found a lot nearer ground-level than anticipated.

“We still anticipate the project will be completed in the spring.”

The project to create the 4.5km stretch was originally intended to run until the new year.

Speed limits and lane closures have been in place to allow for the work to be carried out and the spokesman said ‘full use’ had been made of having the temporary traffic lights in place.

They said it had allowed the team to ‘carry out some essential maintenance to the road itself’.

The spokesman added: “We would like to thank the public for their patience during the project and apologise for any inconvenience – we will continue to do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

