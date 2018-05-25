Tyler arrives in style as people mark his amazing day

Man of the moment Tyler Murphy has been travelling around in style in a Rolls-Royce today to visit schools and colleagues taking part in Quids in for Tyler.

Tyler, from Barnham, and mum Jan, began at St Philip Howard High School this morning before heading to Tesco Extra in Chichester and then on to Bognor seafront, where Spirit FM are live broadcasting for Local Radio Day.

Tyler and Jan at Tesco Extra Chi meeting staff who are raising money

Friday, May 25 is the very final day of fundraising for the Observer, Gazette and Spirit FM’s Together for Tyler campaign – and hopes are high that we will have smashed our £50,000 target by the end of the day thanks to everyone’s generosity.

Tyler’s mum Jan said: “We were picked up in a Rolls-Royce and first went to St Philip Howard. It was lovely because it’s Tyler’s old school and we pulled up and kids and staff stood outside waiting for him.

“He could not stop smiling and I know they raised over £200 themselves.”

Tesco staff at both the Chichester and Bognor branch were some of the many taking part in the fundraising extravaganza, collecting money from customers and explaining Tyler’s brave story.

The 21-year-old has been living with a brain tumour since the age of 12, suffering a stroke two years ago which has left him with physical impairments.

Together for Tyler set out last September to raise the money to fund an extension to his home, so he has his own bedroom and wetroom, as he currently sleeps in a makeshift bed in the downstairs living room.

Despite his ongoing difficulties, Tyler dedicates himself to his amazing charity Tyler’s Trust, helping other sick youngsters with gifts while they’re in hospital.

There’s still time to donate to Together for Tyler, click here for more details: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/video-together-for-tyler-campaign-launched-1-8085080