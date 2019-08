Fire crews rescued two people from a flats on fire in Arundel yesterday evening.

Three fire engines and an air ambulance attended the incident in Green Lane Close, reported at around 6:45pm.

Flats fire, Green Lane Close, Arundel. 28-08-19

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a water jet to put out the fire.

